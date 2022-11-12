By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor,Babagana Zulum on Saturday flagged off the reopening of Gamboru Ngala international cattle market which was closed down for more than six years due to activities of Boko Haram terrorists.

Ngala an ancient town in Borno central senatorial district shares an international border with Cameron Republic.

Zulum who was in Gamboru Ngala local government area purposely for routine distribution of relief materials

“I am glad to officially flag off the reopening of Gamboru Ngala international cattle market which was closed down for more than six years due to activities of Boko Haram terrorists.

“I want to specifically commend President Muhammadu Buhari, security operatives and all stakeholders for the support and sacrifice in the fight against Boko haram and other nefarious activities that led to the relative peace currently witnessed in the state and the north east in general.

“As you resume transportation of cattle from Ngala to Maiduguri and other parts of the country, i want to sound a strong warning particularly to cattle marketers and all stakeholders to desist from any act of sabotage.

“As government, we will support you in your businesses, but you shall cooperate with our security agencies, as anyone found wanting, will face the full wrath of the law.” Zulum warned.

He therefore congratulated the marketers, as according to him, resumption of cattle businesses around the border area, will not only enhance means of livelihood, but also generate revenue to the government.

Earlier in his remark, the Commanding Officer, 3 Battalion, Lt. Colonel Tolu Adedokun reassured the people of the area of adequate security in protecting lives and property, even as he said, anybody who did not comply with guidelines in the smooth conduct of transporting cattle would be severely delt with.

In a vote of thanks, the leader of cattle market who spoke on behalf of his members, Alhaji Yakubu promised to ensure strict adherence with rules and regulations guiding the market, adding that, they will work in synergy with security agencies to ensure peace and harmony in the market at all times.

