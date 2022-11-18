The second edition of the Zenith Tech Fair, themed “Future Forward 2.0”, will be held on Tuesday, November 22 and Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Conceived in the mould of global technological events such as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and EmTech Asia, the Fair will showcase leading technology innovations that cut across different aspects of life, such as Artificial Intelligence, Computing, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Robotics, Big Data, FinTech, amongst others.

The two-day Fair will feature a welcome address by Jim Ovia, CFR, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank and opening remarks by Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc and Chairman, Body of Banks’ CEOs, Nigeria. The keynote address, “The Future of Banking: Digital Transformation Journey”, will be delivered by Brett King, a renowned futurist, bestselling author, award-winning speaker, Founder of Moven and Author of Bank 4.0.

The Fair will feature three panel discussions. The first panel, which will examine “The future of payments: what next and how can we get there”, has Prof. Yinka David West of Lagos Business School as the host, with four discussants, including Agada Apochi, Managing Director, UPSL; Olu Akanmu, Managing Director, Opay; Premier Oiwoh, Managing Director, NIBBS; and Kari Tukur, V/P & Head of Products East/West Africa, MasterCard.

The second panel will explore the theme, “What are the main challenges of digital transformation in the financial industry? How do we solve them?”, while the third panel will discuss: “Driving the global trade revolution with technology: current transformation trends”.

