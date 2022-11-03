Africa’s foremost innovative games company, Zannoza Entertainment, has been selected alongside other Nigerian gaming companies by France Esports, the French Embassy in Nigeria and the Lagos State Goverment to attend the 2022 Paris Games Week.

The ongoing event which holds from the 2nd-6th November, at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailes in Paris, France, is an international trade fair, which promotes the interests of video game developers.

Organized by Comexposium on behalf of the S.E.L.L (Syndicat des Editeurs de Logiciels de Loisirs) , Paris Games Week is the unifying event for fans of video game culture.

Zannoza Entertainment is a value driven, strategic and innovative games company that develops avenues to create, connect and compete through games. Zannoza leverages the power of interactive, social and competitive games, to help decision makers communicate a goal, enhance productivity, and learn in a dynamic and entertaining way whilst making relevant connections and developing relationships.

Commenting on the event, Founder, Zannoza Entertainment, Suzan Adinoyi, said that Africa’s gaming industry has witnessed continuous growth over the years and Zannoza is uniquely positioned to be a major player, continuously driving growth through strategic partnerships and innovative mobile games and educative programs. In her words “We are excited to be at Paris Games Week 2022, this is a great opportunity by the French Embassy in Nigeria, France Esports and Lagos State Government. Zannoza Entertainment is pioneering the pathway into the application of games for entertainment, education, team bonding, consumer activations and community engagement. The future is interactive and gaming is the key. We are glad to provide the pathway alongside other gaming stakeholders, to create the future. We look forward with so much confidence, even as we launch our first mobile game, AFROCITY PI, our educational program, CTY4GAMES, which creates a pathway into the gaming industry for those interested in starting a career in gaming either as a developer, designer, producer, monetization expert, storytelling and more. We are people oriented, result & impact driven, we are building Africa’s gaming ecosystem, one game at a time.”

In attendance at the event were the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Olusegun Dawodu, Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Sola Aiyepeku, Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Gafaar Bolowotan amongst others.

French delegates present included the President of France Esports, Désiré Koussawo, Xavier Calvi of France Esports, Lea Poirier from the French Embassy in Nigeria.

As Africa’s gaming industry sees continuous growth, Nigeria happens to be one of the leading nations in terms of gaming activities, revenues, and the number of people playing games.

This is as a result of the country’s massive youthful population as well as increased access to smartphones and more internet adoption.

RELATED NEWS