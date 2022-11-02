By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

The state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zamfara, Dr. Ahmed Sani Kaura is dead.

He died at a peace meeting in Gusau.

The PDP publicity Secretary in the state, Abba Bello, said the chairman  died immediately after he attended a peace meeting organized by the Nigeria Council of Ulamah, Zamfara state chapter on Wednesday.

He said the late chairman was invited with other PDP stakeholders by the state Council of Ulamah for a meeting to discuss ways to avoid  political thuggery in the state.

“The chairman slumped while he was delivering his speech. He was rushed to a private hospital in Gusau and he was confirmed dead by the doctors,” he said. 

Sources said the late PDP  chairman died at the age of 62 and was survived by two wives and six children.

He was buried at his home town of  Kaura Namoda in accordance to Muslim rites. 

