By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zamfara, Dr. Ahmed Sani Kaura is dead.

He died at a peace meeting in Gusau.

The PDP publicity Secretary in the state, Abba Bello, said the chairman died immediately after he attended a peace meeting organized by the Nigeria Council of Ulamah, Zamfara state chapter on Wednesday.

He said the late chairman was invited with other PDP stakeholders by the state Council of Ulamah for a meeting to discuss ways to avoid political thuggery in the state.

“The chairman slumped while he was delivering his speech. He was rushed to a private hospital in Gusau and he was confirmed dead by the doctors,” he said.

Sources said the late PDP chairman died at the age of 62 and was survived by two wives and six children.

He was buried at his home town of Kaura Namoda in accordance to Muslim rites.

