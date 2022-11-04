From left: Managing Director, Eventful Ltd; Mr Fisayo Beecroft, Founder and Chairman, Eventful; Mrs Yewande Zaccheaus, Director General of the Budget office for the Federal Republic of Nigeria,Mr Ben Akabueze, Chairman, Chair Centre Group; Mrs Ibukun Awosika and Non-Executive Director, Eventful Ltd/(President NBCC)Mrs Bisi Adeyemi, during the thanksgiving event to mark Eventful’s 20th anniversary at Harbour Point, Lagos on Sunday, 30 October, 2022.

Nigerian Youths have been urged on the need to take advantage of practical engagement embedded in entrepreneurship programs.

Speaking during the Eventful 20th anniversary thanksgiving in Lagos, Managing Director, Eventful, Fisayo Beecroft said the company has concluded plans to give back to the society through youths entrepreneurship engagement in the University of Lagos and the Lagos Business School.

According to Beecroft: “We are excited about this important milestone with our clients and stakeholders. We are taking a bold step to give back to our community by contributing our quota to youth entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

“To this end, we met with the Entrepreneurship and Skills Center of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the Entrepreneurial Development Centre of the Lagos Business School (LBS) to endow a prize for practical engagement in entrepreneurship and business management.

“We will be supporting the annual business pitches in UNILAG from which outstanding business proposals get rewards and prize money for the next 5 years. Likewise, we will be supporting the National Entrepreneurial Challenge in LBS by providing the money for the prize winners, also for the next 5 years. We are an innovative company and as such we are delighted to be supporting these institutions.”

On her part, chairman Chair Centre Group,Mrs Ibukun Awosika, who commented on what it takes for a business to transition from a dream into reality and how human capital is key in business succession said: “Imagine, what it takes to have a dream and to think about what it takes to transition from the dream into reality, and we’ve talked about all the human capital in eventful and succession is impossible without adequate human capital.”

