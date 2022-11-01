Sunday Dare



By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja



MINISTER of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, said on Tuesday that Nigeria’s youth can no longer be ignored in politics and governance, adding that they are increasingly influencing the course of the nation.

Dare stated these while delivering the keynote address at the African/National Youth Day celebration in Abuja with the theme, ‘Breaking Barriers to Meaningful Participation and Inclusion in Advocacy’.



However, the sub-theme of the event is ‘Bridging the Intergenerational Gap to Annex Youth Potentials’ :

The Minister disclosed that the Federal Government’s youth policy seeks to ensure a progressive and substantive inclusion of young people in political and decision-making processes at all levels.

He said, “Globally, there has been an increasing paradigm shift on the part of ruling political elite to youth inclusion in governance, and Nigeria with its youth constituting a large chunk of its population cannot be an exception.



“Young people have been shaping social and economic innovations, challenging social norms and values, and breaking new grounds.



“Connected as never before through technology, they are increasingly influencing the course of their communities and countries.”



However, Dare noted that the youths in the country face many obstacles, ranging from discrimination, marginalization, and lack of access to opportunities and voice on decision-making.



“It is in realization of this fact that the Federal Government through its various leadership grooming institutions continues to accord issues of youth engagement and inclusivity a great priority.



“This is in line with the political inclusion policy of the United Nations, which seeks to ensure progressive substantive inclusion of youth in political and decision-making processes at all levels, be it local, national, regional or international,” he added.



Some of the leadership grooming institutions he listed include; the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre.



“It is remarkable that in the nascent days of our nationhood, the youth have stood out and showed the rest of Nigeria and indeed Africa that, with a little push and the right environment, they can aspire to reach their full potentials,” the Minister said.

