The objective of focusing on youth for inclusion in a sustainable environment has undergone some substantial alterations in light of Nigeria’s geopolitical revolutions and revolutionary transformations. Therefore, it is crucial to underline the value of youth involvement in these decisions.

Fair norms of behaviour, active community involvement and young people’s choices are essential to responding to the people’s interests and ensuring that core values are acknowledged and upheld. Young people and youth-led activist organizations must have advantages and opportunities, as well as an equitable distribution of policies at all levels, to participate in meaningful capacity building and sustainable development. Akinjide Akinyemi has called attention to the difficulties the Nigerian economy is currently facing. This is because of the recent climate change and flooding, which have had a persistently negative impact on the regions and states affected.

To address these problems, he points out that many different flood disasters have occurred in Nigeria in recent years, and that many lives and properties are at risk from the impacts of climate change due to the high level of susceptibility and lack of coping mechanisms among the populace. Akinjide Akinyemi believes that the issue of youth involvement in the creation of a sustainable environment deserves the utmost attention, just as advocacy is necessary to create a better, more secure future for kids and teenagers.

However, there can be a creation of a program that helps young people seek funding from the federal government. However, some states in Nigeria struggle with various forms of pollution, which is a cause of health issues for people. In this case, young people would receive training to monitor ecological quality and use the information they gather to urge the government to take appropriate action. However, giving young people the tools they need to evaluate sustainable environmental quality is a crucial step toward arming society with the knowledge it needs to fight for its rights.

