By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Youths under the auspices of Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide, YCYW, have threatened to embark on a nationwide protest over the steady increase of prices of petroleum products.

The Council President, Aare Oladotun Hassan who noted this in a statement, Friday, in Abuja asked President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene on issues concerning price and scarcity of fuel.

He said: “Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide shall be matching in protest to press home our demands if the needful is not done in a week time from date of this press release (On or before 17th November, 2022).”

The statement reads in part: “We are constraint to make this demand after careful review of situation across the country since the begining of this year 2022, it all started with importation of adulterated fuel that caused millions of Nigerians unbearable damage to their vehicles without any verifiable compensation nor apology from the NNPC till date, afterwards the bad turned worst situation is the constant internal meddling and scarcity with no genuine reasons.

“The next Nigerians witnessed is the astronomical hike in the pump price of fuel and diesel to the tune of 250/ltr and 750-800/ltr respectively.

“Aside the undeniable overbearing consequences of PMS and Diesel in our day to day activities, poor coordination and reckless management of the NNPC: being the apex Nigeria’s oil management company inevitably remains the greatest negative factor responsible for the hash and dwindling economy downturn leading to the high poverty rates in the country.

“Businesses that rely solely on diesels are dieing in droves on a daily basis, unbearable cost of transportation and movements of goods and services skyrocketed which consequently influenced the constant high inflation rates at double digit.

