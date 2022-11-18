By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth under the aegis of the Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has commended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele over decision to redesign the country’s denominations of the Naira notes N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes, including the E-naira notes.

The President of NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu, who was recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR as a Member and Youth Representative in the National Climate Change Council made this known in Lagos at a Financial Innovation and Policy Forum organized by Young Financial Experts on Thursday, 17th November 2022 in Lagos.

Akinlosotu stated that these two policies by the leadership of the Nigerian Apex Bank are laudable and deserve total support from all well-meaning Nigerians.

Speaking on its significance to National Politics, Akinlosotu added that the policy addresses the yearning for free and fair 2023 General Elections.

He further stated that it would immeasurably go a long way in curbing Vote Trading, adding that “The redesigning of Naira notes wouldn’t only stop Vote Trading, but would equally help in restoring political sanity and thereby birthing leaders with mandates of the electorate, by extension.”

While also applauding the EFCC and ICPC, he charged them to spotlight their intelligence on illicit funds, pointing out that though the perpetrators of these illegal acts are diverse in structures and operations, yet can’t escape the long arm of the Law, must face punishments, when caught.

Earlier, expressing his delight in the fight against corruption, he said, the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is making the Nigerian Youth proud with his leadership style and resilient efforts in sustaining tempo in the fight against corruption. “I urge him to keep it up”, he concluded.

