By Biodun Busari

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has continued to receive backlash from Nigerians, especially from those of Igbo extraction, as they labelled him as jealous over his outburst against the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Soludo, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had said in his article that Obi cannot and will not win next year’s presidential election.

He further rubbished Obi’s much-celebrated gesture of saving money for the state at the expiration of his two-term tenure as governor of Anambra.

Reacting, Obi urged Soludo to do better where he (Obi) had failed. He added that he was a trader when he governed Anambra, but Soludo as an economist and professor has more capacity to outshine him being an intellectual governor.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to social media to slam Soludo, tagging him as “jealous” of the popularity of the former Anambra state governor.

Some of the comments on Facebook are seen below:

Eze Rita Ofoson said, “His problem is jealousy nothing more.

“He saw the natural love masses are giving to Mr Peter Obi and he couldn’t hide his jealous mind.”

“Soludo’s annoyance was because Obi refused him (of) taking over from him,” said Uchechukwu Benjamin. “He Soludo is a greedy and jealous type.”

“Willie Obiano spent eight years after Peter Obi left. The weak professor that couldn’t manage CBN turned to Obi simply because he lost the 2009 Governorship Election to Obi,” Nnaemeka Nwachukwu added.

Stan Lyon said, “Soludo who attacked Goodluck Jonathan’s government and adapted to Buhari’s economic team for eight years of Buhari misrule.

“Meanwhile, he has never said jack (about Buhari’s government, and) it shows the kind of person he is.”

‘He has right to opinion’

Some Nigerians, however, believed that Soludo has just expressed his opinion based on fact and should not be attacked.

Larson Friday said, “The truth is so bitter for South-East people. Does that mean Governor Soludo is not entitled to his own opinion again?”

Also, Africa Evidence added, “My Governor’s statements are based on facts, (and) you all can continue wailing because I don’t know when we would continue to deceive ourselves.

“Let’s align to Nigerian politics if truly we need the presidency and we should stop playing politics of hatred.”

