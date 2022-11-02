Timi Dakolo

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo slams people who give advice to individuals during their mourning periods.

This was a result of his colleague, Davido, and his fiancée Chioma who lost their 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi on Monday, in a domestic accident.

Read also: Wizkid deletes album promotion tweet after death of Davido’s son

Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to blast Nigerians who were meant to console the singer but are doing otherwise and advising him and his partner.

He believes that the time is incorrect and that people should learn to pray for them.

In the post he posted a recent tweet he published that people shouldn’t view counselling individuals who are grieving as their obligation, and captioned it saying: “You and your advice are mad.”

