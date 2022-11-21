…Inaugurates road networks in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has disclosed that the times we live in demands that one showcased and flaunts his achievement before the public.

Dr Fayemi disclosed this while inaugurating road networks constructed by Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola across major towns in the state.

While describing Oyetola as a gentleman who preferred that his achievements should speak for him, Fayemi said the time we live in now does not allow for such stance.

“Oyetola is a gentleman, he preferred that his achievements should speak for him. But the time we live-in now demands that you show off your achievement for the world to see. I decided to dance ‘Buga’ here because Governor Oyetola does not believe in show off”, he added.

The newly-completed roads inaugurated by Dr. Kayode Fayemi were Osogbo-Agunbelewo-Okinni-Ilobu-Ifon-Osun and Kelebe-Osogbo-Iragbiji roads.

In his remarks, Governor Oyetola said his administration ‘is resolute to continue to deliver on his promise until the last road in Osun is in good standing’.

Oyetola who reaffirmed his administratio’s commitment to continuously setting Osun on the world map of socioeconomic development, noted that the successful completion of most of the road projects was in fulfillment of the desire of his administration to fix the failed road infrastructure not minding the classification, whether they belong to Federal, State or Local government, for the comfort of citizens and residents of Osun.

Hi words; “The feat is a fulfillment of our collective resolve to bring development to the South West despite political differences. I thank my brother governors in the South West for their leadership across our region and especially Governor Fayemi for demonstrating the same feat across the country during his tenure as the chairman of the country’s governors forum.

“Today’s inauguration is a further fulfillment of our administration’s avowed resolve to unleash infrastructure development on the State as a catalyst for the industrial revolution that we envisioned and part of our dream to make Osun the economic and industrial hub of the South West”.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Remi Omowaye, said the State decided to construct the road despite the fact that it is owned by the Federal Government because of its socioeconomic impact on the people of the State.

