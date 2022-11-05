…as LMI graduates 74 young Nigerians in leadership skills

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has advised the youths to take their destiny into their hands and dream big to succeed and impact their world.

The Speaker spoke at the graduation ceremony of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), an initiative founded by him to develop the next generation of legislators and ethical public sector leaders.

He said: “Distinguished fellows, you are graduating at a time of great uncertainty in the world. We are in a historical moment of great danger, and abounding opportunities brought on by technological advancements, accelerated globalisation, and the reformation of the global economic and political order. As I told you when you began this programme, it is clear to anybody that the old equilibrium is unsettled and the rules of the old order no longer apply.

“What is less clear is what happens next. Yet, you must count yourselves fortunate because, throughout recorded history, it is in times like this that men and women of talent and ability write their names in gold for all generations to witness.

“The LMI mandate is to develop the leaders who will shape the future of our country and the world. We set out to train the next generation of public service leaders, especially legislators. Part of what we have tried to achieve with this programme is to get you to set your sights higher than before and give you the confidence to reach beyond your present grasp. When I talk about setting your sights high, I am not talking about holding high office in government.

“Though, I fully expect you to do that. However, your visions for the future must not rest on the positions you aspire to or the ambitions you have for yourself alone. Your dreams must be about more than yourself because dreams that begin and end with your own prosperity alone are not enough for individuals as talented, bright, and capable as those graduating today. You are ordained for more than that. Do not sell yourself short by dreaming small dreams.

“As you raise your gaze from considerations of small things to focus on pursuing and achieving grand ambitions that lift us all and save the future, understand that the capabilities that brought you this far are not enough for where you want to go. Your achievements, including today’s graduation, demonstrate your discipline and dedication.

“Now you must prepare to do more than ever before. Devote yourself to lifelong learning so your mind is never closed to the possibilities in your world. Determine in your hearts that you will wake up every day for the rest of your lives determined to change the world for good because, as Steve Jobs said, “the people who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world are the ones who do.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Agenda and chairman, Selection Committee of the LMI, Hon Henry Nwawuba stated that out of 5000 that applied for the training, only 74 eventually made it to the end.

