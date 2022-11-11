The founder of Atiku percent, Mr. Tanimu Kazeem, has described Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello as a disappointment to the youth demography in Nigeria.

He said the governor has mismanaged the resources of the People of Kogi State without considering the future of the people.

According to him, Yahaya Bello lacks integrity and the capacity of producing his successor.

He said due to the low performance of Yahaya Bello, the PDP will win the governorship, Senate and House of Representatives, and Assembly of seats.

Kazeem accused the governor of sponsoring blackmail against the Senatorial candidate of the PDP in Kogi Central Mrs. Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan and other PDP candidates.

“If you have been to Kogi State before, you will know that nothing is working there because of the incompetence and the mismanagement of public funds.

“He knows the APC can’t win the election in Kogi and that is why he is going about intimidating the people of Kogi but I Thank God the people are wiser now and are aware.

“When he became governor as a youth, we thought he was going to make us proud but today the story is different.

“There is so much infrastructural decay, and poverty in Kogi, “ he said

