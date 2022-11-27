…doles out cash to over 450 workers

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

The Chairman of Ika North East Local Government Council, Delta State, Mr. Victor Ebonka has given official cars to the Secretary to Local Government Council, SLG, Head of Personnel Management, HPM and Treasurer to the Local Government, TLG.

He also doled out N25, 000 each to over 450 staffers of the council ahead of the Yultide season.

Ebonka who made the disclosure during an interactive meeting with the staffers, said he has decided to do the give away early due to his very tight schedule throughout the month of December that may not afford him the required time to meet with them.

He said: “Christmas is around the corner, and like I told you before, my December is loaded, I may not be able to meet with you in December like this, that is why we are meeting today. But is there anything wrong to start the Christmas today? December is just a few days time.

“Every council staff that is here today will go home with N25,000. Not later, before you leave here the money is ready, and you will go home with it. It’s going to be department by department. At least that can buy a half bag of foreign rice.”,

RELATED NEWS