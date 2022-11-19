… commends Jigawa for emerging 1st ODF State

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigerians struggle with poor sanitation practices, President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, called for private sector collaboration and intervention to eradicate open defecation in 2025.

Buhari who was represented by Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, while declaring open the World Toilet Summit 2022 edition with theme, ‘Sustaining Sanitation Innovation for Economic Development’ said the mission to ensure over 200 million Nigerians have access to decent and affordable toilet facilities could be achieved if there is that synergy between the public and private sectors.

He said: “Governments must acknowledge the role in providing the leadership to rally all other stakeholders contributes to improve and sustainable access to sanitation services, the development sector, the private sector, civil society, research institutions, media and other stakeholders especially to bring in technical expertise, finance and focusing on also by promoting innovative and scalable approaches towards strengthening systems for accelerated progress.

“A coordination platform for private sector organizations working in the wash sector, known as the organized private sector in wash was also established to ensure effective coordination of the private and private sector interventions.”

The World Toilet Summit is aimed at facilitating knowledge sharing and policy engagement on sanitation to develop and strengthen inter-sectoral and cross-sectoral linkages for improved and sustainable sanitation service delivery.

The Summit was jointly organized by the Government of Nigeria, the Organized Private Sechigh-leveler, Sanitation and Hygiene (OPSWASH) and the World Toilet Organization (WTO).

Participants at the Summit include high level decision makers, traditional and non-traditional sector investors, and other stakeholders from across the world.

WTO’s objective of improving sanitation conditions worldwide, the 2022 World Toilet Summit is geared toward developing the opportunities in the circular sanitation economy and the enabling environment needed to maximize it.

Present at the event were Governor of Jigawa, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, and that of Benue represented.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, presented National Open Defecation Free Award to 19 states while Jigawa State was handed over a trophy for being first State in Nigeria to emerge and Open Defecation Free State in Nigeria.

Also the Founder of WTO, Jack Sim, presented Special Awards to President Muhammadu President Buhari, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations, Amina Mohammed, Governor of Jigawa State, Badaru Abubakar, Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, and others for their contribution to ending open defecation.

