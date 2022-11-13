…demands legislation against orphans’ abuse, stigmatization

…. organizes ₦5m donation programme for orphans in December



By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja



AS Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate World Orphans Day 2022 on November 14, 2022, a nonprofit organization, One Love Foundation, OLF, Sunday, lamented neglect of orphans across the country by government all levels and citizens.

Speaking with Vanguard ahead of the day, the Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, said the issues affecting orphans are unbearable as they seem to have bleak future as they are not included in the scheme of things.

Eholor further stated that these category of vulnerable children have been their top priority in their planning and activities as a Foundation.

He said: “One of the role of One Love Foundation is to also carter for the needs of orphans, over the years One Love Foundation’s President, Chief (Dr) Patrick Osagie Eholor, has always paid visits to orphanages for either donation or offering them scholarships.

“In my opinion the local, State and Federal Government have not done enough for orphans in this country.

“It is very rare for you to even see in any budget how much is allocated for the welfare of orphanage homes or orphans in Nigeria that is if they even have statistics of orphans or orphanages in Nigeria.”

However, he counseled that this is the time governments at all levels, corporate organisations and we’ll meaning Nigerians should double effort to change the narrative among orphans.

“One Love Foundation’s counsel to well meaning Nigerians, corporate organisations and government at all levels is that they should always show love and always remember orphans in anything they do.

“The country itself is difficult, I can imagine what the orphanages are passing through daily because some runs on donation, without donations the children there would not be properly fed or live up to standard.

“It is in this note that I call on everyone to always donate and remember them in all ramifications and in prayers also.

“The government itself can also create a budget for every orphanage by paying them stipend till they are capable to carter for their welfare.

“Corporate organisations should not just remember the orphans during festivities alone, they should always visit and send in donations.”

Meanwhile, he (Eholor) called for proper legislation that would protect orphans’ right as other Nigerians.

“Protection of orphans starts from you and I in the society from the family, then to the public.

“There should be a strong law against those who abuse or stigmatise orphans”, he said.

He also disclosed what One Love Foundation is doing as the year gradually comes to an end, “As the year winds down, One Love Foundation is organising a donation programme for some orphanages which will span across the whole month of December.

“The general public should please contact the president One Love Foundation (Chief Dr. Patrick Osagie Eholor) for their donations either in cash or in materials as we have budgeted ₦5,000,000 for the programme.”

