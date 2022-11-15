By Sola Ogundipe

Rainbow Specialist Medical Centre, a private hospital with focus on the management of diabetes and other endocrine and metabolism conditions, has commenced free diabetes screening and education for members of the public.

The exercise which is part of activities to mark the 2022 World Diabetes Day, WDD, kicked off on Monday November 14 and will end on Wednesday November 30 from 9am to 4pm Mondays to Fridays at the hospital premises in Lekki phase 1.

A statement signed by the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Afoke Isiavwe, explained that the World Diabetes Day is marked worldwide by the International Diabetes Federation, IDF, and the World Health Organisation, WHO, on November 14, every year.

The theme for this year’s diabetes awareness month and World Diabetes Day is “Education to protect tomorrow”, which the hospital says remains it’s core activity in it’s efforts to provide quality care for Nigerians living with diabetes while also creating awareness on it’s growing increase in the country.

“We are therefore encouraging everyone including people living with diabetes and their family members to seize the opportunity of this exercise to know their status and how to care for people living with the condition.

“It’s also an opportunity for people to know their status, especially in view of findings that 1 out of every 2 persons living with diabetes do not know they have it. Yet, early detection of diabetes remains crucial in the prevention of deadly complications.

“Persons with uncontrolled diabetes will develop a wide range of complications linked with the disease, some of which could lead to lengthy hospital stays, blindness, foot amputation or death.

Isiavwe noted that in marking this year’s World Diabetes Day, persons living with diabetes should know that it can be controlled and should not be allowed to result in the numerous complications associated with it.

“The exercise will also serve as an avenue for them to have their feet checked to prevent the growing problem of diabetes foot. Not only that, it will provide access to basic information on how to live with the condition and stay healthy all year round”, the statement said.

RELATED NEWS