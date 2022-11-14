By Gabriel Olawale

November 14, 2022 is celebrated worldwide as World Diabetes Day by different policymakers & stakeholders. The theme for 2022 is ‘access to diabetes education’.

World Diabetes Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness of diabetes as a global public health issue and what needs to be done, collectively and individually, for better prevention, diagnosis and management of the condition.

Diabetes is a chronic disease characterized by elevated levels of blood sugar which over time leads to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves. The most common is type 2 diabetes which is common in adults & occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn’t make enough insulin. In the last couple of years, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes has risen dramatically in most countries affecting all income levels. Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin by itself. For people living with diabetes, access to affordable treatment is critical to their survival. There is a global target to halt the rise in diabetes and obesity by 2025.

Over 400 million people worldwide have diabetes, majority of them living in low-and middle-income countries, and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year.

Symptoms of type 1 diabetes include the need to urinate often, thirst, constant hunger, weight loss, vision changes and fatigue. These symptoms may occur suddenly. Symptoms for type 2 diabetes are generally similar to those of type 1 diabetes but are often less marked. As a result, the disease may be diagnosed several years after onset, after complications have already arisen. For this reason, it is important to be aware of risk factors

Type 1 diabetes cannot currently be prevented. Effective approaches are available to prevent type 2 diabetes and to prevent the complications and premature death that can result from all types of diabetes. These include policies and practices across whole populations and within specific settings (school, home, workplace) that contribute to good health for everyone, regardless of whether they have diabetes, such as exercising regularly, eating healthily, avoiding smoking, and controlling blood pressure and lipids.

The starting point for living well with diabetes is an early diagnosis – the longer a person lives with undiagnosed and untreated diabetes, the worse their health outcomes are likely to be. Easy access to basic diagnostics, such as blood glucose testing, should therefore be available in primary health care facilities in Nigeria.

A series of cost-effective interventions can improve patient outcomes, regardless of what type of diabetes they may have. These interventions include blood glucose control through a combination of diet, physical activity and, if necessary, medication; control of blood pressure and lipids to reduce cardiovascular risk and other complications; and regular screening for damage to the eyes, kidneys and feet to facilitate early treatment.

Dr. Tosin Longe, Manager, Health & Well being, Asclepius Consulting joins all stakeholders in all activities on this day which drives efforts globally to reduce the risk of diabetes and ensure access to treatment and care.

