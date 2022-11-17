Nickname – Team of the Chosen.

9th place in the FIFA rankings.

Goes to the World Championship for the eighth time (1966, 1986, 2002-2022 all tournaments).

Group H. Rivals: Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

1 round, 24 November. Portugal – Ghana

Round 2, November 28. Portugal – Uruguay

Round 3, December 2. South Korea – Portugal

Past successes

Portugal is an amazing team. Having got to the world championship only twice in the entire 20th century, they managed to acquire bronze medals.

It happened in England in 1966, when the elite team got into the same group with Hungary, Brazil and Bulgaria.

Coach and style of play

Fernando Santos is the head coach of the Portuguese national team.

Throughout his coaching career, Santos has worked only in Portugal and Greece.

Prior to the Portugal national team, Santos managed the Greek national team, which he took over on July 1, 2010. Fernando led the Greeks to Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup, reaching the playoffs in both tournaments.

At home, Santos’ successes did not go unnoticed – the Portuguese Football Federation offered the coach to lead the country’s main team. It happened on September 23, 2014.

On July 10, 2016, the Portuguese national team under his leadership for the first time in its history became the European champion, beating the hosts of the tournament, the French team, in the final.

Playing style: solid defense and lots and lots of passes from the flanks.

The Portuguese just love to twist the ball into the penalty area from the flanks.

The creativity of the Portuguese makes them look like the Brazilians, of which they are often called a copy. There are many gifted players in the squad who are always a couple of steps ahead of the opponent. It is this component that allows them to play unpredictably, forcing the opponent to always be on their guard. This is a real talent that cannot be trained.

Portugal has great attacking potential. Their squad allows you to play dominant football with almost any team, but… I can’t say it’s bad, but Santos chose a different path. And he was definitely right, because the team won its first title in history. But, nevertheless, from an aesthetic point of view, the Portuguese could play much more interesting. Any team can envy such a set of performers. A neutral spectator, including me, lost a lot by not seeing the attacking Portuguese football.

Prediction

According to bookmakers, Portugal’s chances of qualifying from the group are 1 to 1.13.

Chances of winning the tournament: 1 to 17.

It is unlikely that Portugal will succeed. Uruguay looks stronger than the Portuguese in terms of attacking play. Ghana, although nominally an outsider, can greatly complicate the life of Santos’ wards, due to its speed and physical superiority. It is unlikely that Portugal will even beat the Koreans, being emotionally broken. However, the result will be different if Ronaldo does not play at the base, but this is something from the realm of fantasy.

