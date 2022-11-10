By Dickson Omobola

Hot Spot Travel and Tours has concluded plans to offer packages for football fans to attend the forthcoming 2022 world cup in Qatar.

According to the firm, the packages, which will provide football fans an enriching experience of Arab hospitality, will cover the third place and final games scheduled to take place from December 15 to December 19.

The company, which prides itself on delivering top quality travel experiences, added that the packages would include a 4-night economy package, starting at $3,500; and a Gold 4-night package, starting at $9,500.

This was disclosed in a statement by Miss Blessing Adodo.

The statement said: “The packages will provide football fans an enriching experience of warm Arab hospitality and the best of both Dubai and Doha, the Qatari capital. Through add-on excursions, you’ll have an opportunity to explore this small but fascinating country on the Arabian Peninsula, from its busting capital of Doha to the magnificent desert. Qatar offers visitors world-class museums, gorgeous beaches, enticing markets, impressive architecture, and a unique landscape. All rates are per person.”

Hot Spot is a subsidiary of Mount Olive LLC, for almost 10 years, Mount Olive has been providing completely customized corporate events and luxury travel experiences to the world’s most sought-after and exclusive functions.

RELATED NEWS