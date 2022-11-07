Qatar World Cup-bound referee Facundo Tello dished out 10 red cards in Argentina’s Champions Trophy final match on Sunday.



This was after Racing Club midfielder Carlos Alcaraz sparked a melee in front of the Boca Juniors fans with his match-winning goal celebration.

With the teams level at 1-1 in the final minutes of extra time, Alcaraz directed a header into the corner of the net to win it for Racing Club.



However, his extended celebration in front of the opposition’s fans infuriated the Boca Juniors players, with video showing them grabbing Alcaraz by the ear and throwing a ball at him.



Tello, who will be one of the officials at the World Cup in Qatar, sent Alcaraz off and dished out five red cards to Boca Juniors players after the scuffles.



In all, seven red cards were shown to Boca Juniors players and three from Racing Club over the course of the match.



(Reuters/NAN)

