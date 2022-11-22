By Efosa Taiwo

Africa’s representative Tunisia played a goalless draw with Denmark on Tuesday in the Group D opener at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Danes who made the semi-finals at the European Championships, got their World Cup underway with Eriksen testing the Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen while substitute Andreas Cornelius hit the post from a yard with the best chance of the match.

Tunisia who were the better side in the first half impressed with their attacking style, with Issam Jebali’s goal ruled out for offside.

Read Also: 2022 World Cup: Shocker as Saudi Arabia stun Argentina 2-1

World Cup 2022: Bale bails Wales against USA

2022 World Cup: England get off to flying start, devour Iran 6-2

The striker, just before the stroke of halftime, forced a brilliant save from Kasper Schmeichel who kept the Danes still in the game going into the dugout.

In the second half, Denmark upped the ante and almost got rewarded with their attacking forays but Andreas Skov Olsen’s goal got ruled out.

Tunisia then survived a scare in injury time when referee Cesar Ramos failed to award a penalty after checking the VAR monitor following a potential handball from Tunisia’s Yassine Meriah.

Both Tunisia and Denmark are on one point each on the standings with France and Australia to face each other in the other fixture in the group.

RELATED NEWS