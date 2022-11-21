By Efosa Taiwo

Gareth Bale’s penalty kick in the 82nd minute ensured USA never ran out winners on the night.

Timothy Weah, the son of former World footballer of the year, George Weah, had put the Americans ahead with a cool finish in the 36th minute.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic got an assist off the goal as he set up Weah who made no mistake to slot past the Welsh goalkeeper.

The second half saw series of chances fall to the USA to bury the game but none got converted.

In the final 10 minutes, Wales then got the needed breakthrough it sought as Walker Zimmerman plowed down Bale from behind with the Welsh star’s back to the goal, and referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim of host Qatar pointed to the penalty spot.

Bale cornered the ball to the left of goalkeeper Matt Turner’s outstretched arm for his 41st goal in 109 international appearances, securing a point for Wales in its first World Cup match since 1958.

This is the first draw of the tournament as Wales and USA share spoils and stay two points behind toppers, England.

