•3 journalists reportedly beaten •One person injured —Aniagwu

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—TENSION, yesterday, enveloped Asaba, the Delta State capital, following the partial collapse of a two-storey building at the multiple sports complex of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, where some persons were reportedly injured.

It was gathered that the victims were those working at the building site, adding that they were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Part of the two-storey building, which is under construction in preparation for the 21st National Sports Festival, to be hosted at the stadium from November 28, this year, reportedly collapsed around 10am.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the building did not collapse, explaining that it was one of the roofing bars that slid off the track.

Reacting to the development, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said no loss of life was recorded in the accident which occurred at the construction site of the indoor sports complex of the Stadium.

Aniagwu said the accident was caused by the misalignment of the crane by its operator which led to the heavy-duty equipment crashing on the wall on one of the floors.

According to him, contrary to reports of loss of lives only one person sustained a minor injury and has since been treated while other workers have also returned to the site.

The unconfirmed reports of loss of life are not true and anybody saying the Stephen Keshi Stadium has come crashing down is also peddling the wrong information.

The Stadium is undergoing some renovation work ahead of the National Sports Festival.

The contractor has assured us that in less than 48 hours the part of the wall that collapsed on account of the misalignment of the crane would be fixed”.

Meanwhile, the first team of Journalists including Paul Osuyi of the Sun, Monday Osayande of Guardian and Amaechi Okwara of Blueprint who went to access the level of damage, were beaten up and bundled out of the stadium on the orders of the Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission, Mr Tonobok Okowa.

Mr Okowa, who doubles as Co-Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the festival tagged Asaba 2022, reportedly ordered boys around to confiscate the working tools of the Journalists.

Dishing out the order, Okowa said; “take them out of this place, Journalists are not needed. Are they still here? Collect their gadgets and bundle them out of here”, he roared.

At the time of filing this report, top Government officials were seen moving in and out of the stadium.

