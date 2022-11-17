By Biodun Busari

Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Twitter has told the staff that they must commit to working “long hours at high intensity” or leave the company.

Reports revealed that America’s richest billionaire, Wednesday, told his workers in an email that they should pledge if they wanted to stay.

The Washington Post reported that those who do not sign up by Thursday (today) will be given three months’ compensation pay.

Musk said that Twitter “will need to be extremely hardcore” in order to succeed.

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” he said.

In the email entitled, ‘A Fork in the Road’, Musk said, “Those who choose to stay should expect long, intense hours of work. Those who leave will receive three months’ severance pay.”

Workers were told that they needed to click on a link by 17:00 EST on Thursday if they want to be “part of the new Twitter”.

He added, “Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful.”

Musk said the workers would be expected in the office for at least 40 hours a week.

