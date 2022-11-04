…launches Madu Ibrahim’s The Flag Lieutenant’s book

Worital President -Fola Folagbade, Emeka Nobis, Chinaza Favour, Shola Animashaun, Ediale Kingsley, and Madu Ibrahim -Author of The Flag Lieutenant, were among the high net worth guests that honoured a 3-in-one event that comprised the launch of a new book, signing of Worital’s Ambassadors, and the 3rd year anniversary celebration of Worital Book publishing; held at Worital Bookplaze, Gbagada Phase 2, Lagos, on the 24th of October.

The entire Worital team were all in high spirit as media men monitored the activities. The day started with a Live Broadcast of Madu Ibrahim’s book launch. As they shared the good news about the book to the world via social media. Julius Osimen Jnr ably anchored the Live Session and also marshalled the entire event of the day as the compere.

The Flag Lieutenant book provides an in-depth analysis of the roles and responsibilities of Flag Lieutenants and Aides – de – camp gleaned from the experiences of the author during his time as a Flag Lieutenant. It also offers detailed guidelines with the aim to enhance the professionalism and efficiency of officers who may occupy this or similar positions in the Armed Forces of Nigeria as well as staff of other organizations. The book further buttresses the importance of competence for Flag Lieutenants in the discharge of their duties for the sustenance and preservation of the timeless traditions of the Nigerian Navy.

Speaking to pressmen, Madu duly informed everyone that he is going to write more books and expressed his intentions for writing, “the book is for everyone especially for aspiring leaders, emerging leaders, those aspiring to have their own management or even business management later. But younger military officers and middle level officers will particularly enjoy it.

“We are also targeting other African countries because I discovered from my own reading experience that most leadership books are western in nature and content with no reference to Africa. Leadership is a skill and most of is Africans need to start making impacts in that sector. So it’s also an encouragement for us to come out and tell our own leadership stories. Because we have great leaders as well in Africa “.

Madu Ibrahim is the composite professional, an officer and a gentleman. He is passionate about leadership, professionalism and positively impacting younger generations. Since being commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in 2007, he has been privileged to serve his nation in various capacities within the military. He holds a degree in Biological Sciences from the Nigerian Defense Academy Kaduna, Nigeria, an MSc in Strategic and Defense studies from the University of Madras, India, a second Master’s in Business Administration (Human Resource) from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Nigeria.

He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Strategic Management and leadership and a second Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Management from the Joint Services Command and Staff College Shrivenham, United Kingdom. In addition to these qualifications, Madu is an Associate member of the Chartered Institute of Shipping, Nigeria, a member of the Institute of Leadership Management, U.K., as well as a member and chartered manager of the Charted Management Institute U.K. He is currently a helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Navy.

Chinaza Favour was welcomed as the newest Brand Ambassador of Worital. She was on ground to pen her contract deal with the publishing company. She explained that she has always admired the book firm from afar and as such expressed her joy of being part of the company.

Favour narrated her ordeal with other publishing companies and the disappointed that ensued when she had a first book published badly. She is excited about her coming books project with Worital.

Emeka Nobis renewed his Ambassadorial contract with Worital for the 3rd time. And he told pressmen that, “Being the Brand Ambassador has been the most peaceful engagement of my life. I am happy to work with a company that really has the genuine desire to see authors win. And that easily has made the journey worth it. To that end we are going to also be having a unique event with the authors this December”.

Shola Animashaun and his team captured the visuals – pictures and videos. As Worital’s Publicist, Ediale Kingsley handled the sessions with Pressmen — TV Stations, and Newspapers.

