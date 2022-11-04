Wife of the Kogi State Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Hafiza Yahaya Bello has urged women to stand out in their chosen fields of endeavours.

Mrs. Hafiza Bello handed this advise at the Government House in Lokoja, when Women Professionals in the State paid her a courtesy visit in her office.

She charged them to be professional in their chosen career, and make a mark for themselves even as lawyers, Doctors, and so on.

Women are the Model in the society that the responsibility of societal building rests on. Whatever we do, the society is looking at us.

In our chosen career, we have young ones, who are growing and wishing to be like us, we must not disappoint them.

Wherever we find ourselves, let’s contribute to the building of the society and do it with all due diligence, as that is what stands us out, Hafiza said.

