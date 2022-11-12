By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya, has said women deserve better representation and employment in extractive industries of the country.

This was as the President, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, Engr. Nkechiyere Isigwe, said women empowerment was an integral part of a sustainable socio-economic growth.

The duo spoke separately on Saturday at the Nkechi Isigwe annual lecture, with the theme: “Diversity and Inclusion in the Nigerian Extractive Industry; An Entrepreneur’s Perspective,” in Abuja.

According to Orji, “So far, NEITI has conducted and published eleven (11) cycles of audits in the solid minerals sector, spanning the years 2007 – 2020. Our reports also contain information on recoverable revenue from the sector, including recommendations for reforms.

“Let me use this medium to urge members of The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria. (APWEN)to take a serious interest in the NEITI reports and use the contents to demand not just accountability but greater women’s involvement in the sector. Except we are involved, united and understand the contents of the reports, we cannot make the desired impact.

“For instance, out of 102 companies covered by our 2020 solid mineral sector audit report, only 29 provided information on gender and employment. Out of the 5,820 employees, only 14 percent of women were employed.

“I wish to restate that we need to do more to expand opportunities for women in the extractive sector. NEITI is ready to offer any support and partnership to help our women realise their full potential in the sector. We call on APWEN to lead this conversation as professionals and provide the needed guidance and expertise in this area.”

On her part, APWEN President, Engr. Nkechiyere Isigwe, said empowering women should be the forte of every nation as it fosters rapid economic growth and stability in a country.

She said, “It is well known and accepted that women empowerment has a higher ripple effect not only on her family but on the nation as a whole. Women empowerment therefore is an integral part and a powerful tool for sustainability that can sustain the socio-economic growth and development of any nation.

“Empowering women promotes their self worth and confidence, it enables them to make their choices, set their own agendas, gain relevant skills and encourage their rights to influence social changes for themselves and others.

“According to the United Nations Women Empowerment Initiative, it was clearly stated that there is a two way relationship between development and women empowerment, when a woman is adequately empowered, they feel more secured which in turn contributes immensely to social and economic development.”

At the climax of the event, APWEN empowered three women who hailed from Umuahia, Abia state, and resided in Abuja. However, Osigwe urged well-meaning Nigerians to contribute to the initiative of empowering women especially widows.

