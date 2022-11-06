Tallen

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, says the ministry is targetting increased women participation in all the sectors of the economy.

Tallen said this during the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Ministerial Forum in Abuja.

She said that the ministry had achieved alot but has not reached its target, adding that “our target is to see that women are represented in every sector of the economy.

“We were far below, but under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, a lot has been done in the Ministry of Women Affairs to create awareness and to empower women.”

She said that government, through several programmes, was committed to women empowerment and making women entrepreneurs excel.

The minister revealed that the recent International Pink Traders’ Fair of 50 million African Women Speak Project (50MWSP) in Abuja was a platform for various businesses and women entrepreneurs to showcase their goods and proficiency.

“This is one of so many programmes that we are doing because women empowerment is key and without empowerment, you will not achieve anything.

“When a woman is empowered, she will be able to take care of herself and defend herself, speak for herself and the foundation or the critical area for achieving women empowerment is education.

“That is why girl-child education is top on my agenda. And Mr President is giving so much attention to the education of our children.”

According to her, the “Nigeria for Women project” which started in six states across the geopolitical zones will be upscaled to empower more women at the grassroots.

She explained that “the project is a grassroots programme. When you talk of empowering women, the rural woman is key. Educate the rural woman, that is where the power is, that is where we all grew up from.

“So, if we neglect our base, then we are getting it wrong; Mr President knows the importance of women empowerment, and women supporting women to be empowered in the economic sector.

“That is why he has approved this project and now we are upscaling it across the 36 states.

“By the grace of God, we will flag it within this remaining six or seven months before we leave office,” she said. (NAN)

