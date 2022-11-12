By Bose Adelaja

A 41 years old woman was reportedly burnt to death while a 50 years old man was rescued, over the weekend, when fire ravaged a building in Somolu area of Lagos State.

The incident occured at about 03:18am, at House 14, Bolaji Omupo Street, Somolu.

Men of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Isolo and Ilupeju Fire Stations met the fire well alight at the upper floor of the one storey building.

The fire affected seven rooms and four parlours of a storey building.

However, it was contained and prevented from escalating to the ground floor and adjoining buildings.

In the course of rescue operation, the male adult of about 50 years old was rescued to the hospital where he is responding to treatment while the female adult of about 41 years old was recovered and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, (SEHMU).

Adeseye Margaret, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident to Vanguard.

She attributed the cause of the incident to negligence, “Investigation, however, revealed negligence as the undercurrent cause that led to electrical upsurge when the power distribution company restored electricity to the area that ensued in the fire outbreak.”

She said the agency responded to another fire incident in Ikorodu area but there was no loss of life or injuries unlike that of Somolu.

