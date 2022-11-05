… Addresses 1st International Doctors Network Conference

By Chioma Obinna

The President of the World Medical Association, WMA, Dr Osahon Enabulele on Saturday called for support and empowerment of junior medical doctors in the medical profession even as he addressed the 1st International Junior Doctor Network Conference in Malaysia.

Making the call while delivering an address at the 1st International Junior Doctors Network Conference held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the WMA president who recounted the challenges faced by Junior doctors, expressed worry over the increasing cases of bullying, harassment, and overwork of junior doctors with a consequent increase in cases of physical and mental burn out.

He disclosed that the declining level of mentorship in the medical profession has left most of the junior doctors disillusioned with some exiting the medical profession or seeking alternative career pathways, which has impacted negatively on healthcare delivery and health outcomes.

While reminding physicians of the need to commit themselves to the Physician’s pledge and the revised International Code of Medical ethics, Dr. Enabulele assured Junior doctors of WMA’s commitment to junior doctors’ well-being and career development. He further assured of WMA’s commitment to address the unfortunate rise in violence against physicians in their workplaces.

The WMA President called for the revitalisation and strengthening of mentorship platforms in the medical profession, creation of conducive working conditions and improved condition of service, career development, continuous professional development and effective communication pathways for junior doctors and other cadres of doctors.

