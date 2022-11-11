By Ada Osadebe

Controversial Twitter influencer, Daniel Regha on Friday said Wizkid’s new album ‘ More Love, Less Ego’ is overhyped and poorly written.

Recall the Grammy award-winner moved his album release date from November 4 to 11[Today] in honour of his colleague, Davido who lost his son, Ifeanyi.

According to Daniel, Wizkid only recycled the lines with new rhythms, saying the album’s tracks are primarily about materialism, despite the album’s title, which implies humility.

Wizkid's "More Love, Less Ego" album is ¤verhyped; He's recycl!ng lyrics with different beats. Also, songs off the album are centered on material!sm but the album title suggests humility (so n¤ correlati¤n). As an artiste, Wizkid is n¤t evolving, & his pen game is m!d. No shades. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) November 11, 2022

The influencer also noted that Wizkid’s artistic development is stagnant, and his writing skill is poor.

“Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” album is overhyped; He’s recycling lyrics with different beats.

“Also, songs off the album are centered on material!sm but the album title suggests h umility (so no correlati¤n).As an artiste, Wizkid is n¤t evolving, and his pen game is m!d. No shades.”

