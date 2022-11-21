By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tems, have once again re-established Nigeria’s international presence by winning two awards each at the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs).



While Wizkid made history by becoming the first artiste to win the Favourite Afrobeat Artist category, while Tems won two awards.



The event was held on the 21st of November at the popular Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with popular media personality and comedian, Wayne Brady, as the host.

The award ceremony, which added its first category of “Favorite Afrobeats Artiste” to its list, saw competitors like Wizkid, Fireboy DML, Burna Boy, Ckay, and Tems battling for the prize. However, the ‘Bad To Me’ crooner went home with the plaque.

This is the first time Wizkid will be taking home the AMAs, after previously being nominated three times without a win.

Tems also took home the Favorite R&B Song category for Wizkid’s 2020 album, “Made in Lagos,” with “Essence”.

She also won Favorite Hip Hop Song for her contribution to Future’s ‘Wait For U’ which also features Canadian rapper Drake.

Two years after its release in October 2020, Essence the 11th single from Wizkid’s fourth studio album, Made in Lagos continues to win awards.

Below is the full list of winners:

Artist of the year

Taylor Swift – WINNER

New artist of the year

Dove Cameron – WINNER

Collaboration of the year

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” – WINNER

Favorite male pop artist

Harry Styles – WINNER

Favorite female pop artist

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite pop duo or group

BTS – WINNER

Favorite pop album

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER

Favorite pop song

Harry Styles, “As It Was” – WINNER

Favorite music video

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER

Favorite male country artist

Morgan Wallen -WINNER

Favorite female country artist

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite country group or duo

Dan & Shay -WINNER

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Kendrick Lamar -WINNER

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Nicki Minaj -WINNER

Favorite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” -WINNER

Favorite male R&B artist

Chris Brown -WINNER

Favorite female R&B artist

Beyoncé -WINNER

Favourite R&B Song

Wizkid ft Tems, “Essence” – WINNER

Favorite rock artist

Machine Gun Kelly – WINNER

Favorite rock song

Måneskin, “Beggin’” – WINNER

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny – WINNER

Favorite female Latin artist

Anitta – WINNER

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Wizkid – WINNER

Favorite K-pop artist

BTS – WINNER

