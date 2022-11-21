By Ada Osadebe
Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tems, have once again re-established Nigeria’s international presence by winning two awards each at the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs).
While Wizkid made history by becoming the first artiste to win the Favourite Afrobeat Artist category, while Tems won two awards.
The event was held on the 21st of November at the popular Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with popular media personality and comedian, Wayne Brady, as the host.
The award ceremony, which added its first category of “Favorite Afrobeats Artiste” to its list, saw competitors like Wizkid, Fireboy DML, Burna Boy, Ckay, and Tems battling for the prize. However, the ‘Bad To Me’ crooner went home with the plaque.
This is the first time Wizkid will be taking home the AMAs, after previously being nominated three times without a win.
Tems also took home the Favorite R&B Song category for Wizkid’s 2020 album, “Made in Lagos,” with “Essence”.
She also won Favorite Hip Hop Song for her contribution to Future’s ‘Wait For U’ which also features Canadian rapper Drake.
Two years after its release in October 2020, Essence the 11th single from Wizkid’s fourth studio album, Made in Lagos continues to win awards.
Below is the full list of winners:
Artist of the year
Taylor Swift – WINNER
New artist of the year
Dove Cameron – WINNER
Collaboration of the year
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” – WINNER
Favorite male pop artist
Harry Styles – WINNER
Favorite female pop artist
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favorite pop duo or group
BTS – WINNER
Favorite pop album
Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER
Favorite pop song
Harry Styles, “As It Was” – WINNER
Favorite music video
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER
Favorite male country artist
Morgan Wallen -WINNER
Favorite female country artist
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favorite country group or duo
Dan & Shay -WINNER
Favorite male hip-hop artist
Kendrick Lamar -WINNER
Favorite female hip-hop artist
Nicki Minaj -WINNER
Favorite hip-hop song
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” -WINNER
Favorite male R&B artist
Chris Brown -WINNER
Favorite female R&B artist
Beyoncé -WINNER
Favourite R&B Song
Wizkid ft Tems, “Essence” – WINNER
Favorite rock artist
Machine Gun Kelly – WINNER
Favorite rock song
Måneskin, “Beggin’” – WINNER
Favorite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny – WINNER
Favorite female Latin artist
Anitta – WINNER
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Wizkid – WINNER
Favorite K-pop artist
BTS – WINNER