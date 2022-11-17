By Ada Osadebe

Reactions have continued to pour from Nigerians on social as Nigerian superstar, Wizkid played Davido’s song to further pay tribute following the demise of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

In a viral video trending online, Wizkid during his sold-out concert held at the Madison Square Garden in the United States of America, DJ Tunez played some of Davido’s hit songs.

Read also: Nicki Minaj condoles with Davido, Chioma over son’s death

Wizkid could be heard singing, “Davido we love you, OBO we love you”… This one is for OBO.”

Reacting to the development, an online user appealed to Wizkid to continue to acknowledge Davido more from now on, while a cross-section of Nigerians on social media showered praises on BigWiz for his support and love towards Davido.

As earlier reported by Vanguard, Ifeanyi, Davido’s first son with his fiancé, Chioma Rowland, drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos State.

Since the tragic incident which occurred late October, none of the parents had made any public comments.

Davido has, however, cancelled his Are We African Yet (A.W.A.Y) concert, which was slated to hold in November 2022.

@DanielRegha said,”Wizkid paying a tribute to Ifeanyi by playing Davido’s song is commendable, nicely done; But if he’s truly supportive of Davido he should start acknowledging him online from now on, & also cauti¤n FC to st¤p with the b!tterness. Let’s hope the love is genuine. RIP to Ifeanyi.”

@DrimzOffixial said, “His album speaks for him MORE LOVE LESS EGO @wizkidayo”

@lilsemilytweets said, “More love less ego.”

@marbleoat22 said, “More love less ego a definition of a legend wiz.”

@royzkingin said, “Wizkid paying a tribute to Davido’s son at his MSG show is the sweetest thing I’m hearing today. A king.”

RELATED NEWS