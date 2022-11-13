By Ayo Onikoyi

Music lovers across Nigeria and the world are in for a sensational musical experience this December as The Flytime Group will host this year’s edition of FLYTIME FEST 2022 with Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company.

The Multi-day festival will be headlined by A-list artistes including Wizkid who headlines the Day 3 of the event; Starboy Live, set for 24th December. The sensational fast-riser, Asake, is set to headline the Day 2 of the event on 22nd December.

Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 will take place at The Eko Convention Centre in Lagos on 21st, 22nd and 24th of December.

Flutterwave will also be powering all payments for Flytime events as part of the collaboration.

Ifeoluwa Orioke, Chief Commercial Officer at Flutterwave said “December in Nigeria is filled with love, joy and laughter. It’s a time we get to celebrate the year with those that matter. It’s also a time we get to celebrate and support the amplification of Nigerian culture through entertainment, the arts and other initiatives. We’re excited to be working with Flytime to create this awesome experience in celebration of our roots and heritage.”

Cecil Hammond, Group CEO, Flytime Promotions said. “Every year, we set the bar higher. Nigeria’s biggest stars have graced our stages and star headliners from the U.S. have performed in Africa for the first time with Flytime Fest – We are committed to positively impacting our audience and communities.”

