Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC , Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has described the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudasiru Obasa as a progressive and grassroots politician with whom he has jointly fought and won many political battles.

A statement from the Tinubu Media Office, signed by Tunde Rahman said the APC candidate made the disclosure in a congratulatory message to the Lagos speaker on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Tinubu said Obasa who hits the Golden Age on Friday has contributed a lot to Lagos state and that with people like him, Lagos would remain am excellent place.

He said; “Lagos, and indeed Nigeria, will remain an excellent place with people like Speaker Mudasiru Obasa in public office.

“I congratulate him on attaining 50. I commend him for his helpful contributions to the growth and development of Lagos.

“An important member of the Governance Advisory Council in Lagos, the House of Assembly under Obasa’s leadership has demonstrated that with the parliament working in harmony and cooperation with the Executive, governance becomes much easier and government can better deliver dividends of democracy to our people.

“Obasa has been within the corridor of power since 1999 when he was elected Councillor and particularly in 2015 when he emerged at the pinnacle of the Legislature in the state as Speaker through his commitment, dedication and political sagacity.

“He has created record as a member of the state assembly for the fifth time and has also been nominated to contest again in 2023.

“Such is his political worth, experience and leadership that he has held office as Lagos Speaker for two consecutive terms and he is also on record to have led his peers across the country as Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State House of Assembly.

“Obasa is a progressive and grassroots politician with whom we have fought and won many political battles.

“On the occasion of his 50th birthday, I congratulate Speaker Obasa on his achievements. My prayer is that Almighty Allah fills this new age and indeed all the years of his life with joy and success. May He also imbue him with immense grace and wisdom.”

RELATED NEWS