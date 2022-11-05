Emerging multi-talented act Wispat is set to release a new EP with which he hopes to showcase his abilities.

According to Wispat, his stage name is a blend of his names Wisdom and Patrick.

“Initially I started off as hypeman James because I was often known to spice up a performing act’s song on stage. So I would usually make a hype out of the song and so the name hypeman James came up, but as things got more interesting for me musically I decided to adopt Wispat, which is a combination of wisdom and Patrick being my real names.”

As a hypeman and an artist, Wispat has been able to showcase his talent and build his confidence to the point he’s ready to share it with the world. According to the emerging act, the inspiration behind his EP is a desire to tell his story and showcase his talent.

The first offering off the EP is ‘Karate’, a blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano which he says he wants to show his ability to fuse different sounds.

For Wispat, his interest in music began as a toddler and when he eventually decided to do music professionally, his family was in support.

“My family especially my mom has always had my back since I was little. And it all started in the children’s choir at age 4, so from the time I decided to go into it full time my family has never gotten in the way and so it’s a lot of motivation for me entirely.”

As an independent artist, Wispat understands there are challenges to pushing his music to a larger audience. However, he believes that with consistency, he can carve a niche for himself and build his profile.

As he prepared to release his debut EP, he hopes to use it to connect with listeners by making happy music.

