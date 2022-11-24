Chrisland Schools and Ronik Comprehensive School have emerged winners of the 8th Chrisland Schools Soccer Fiesta.

Ronik defeated Chrisland College, Idimu, 2-1 on penalties, in the final of the one-day tourney held at the Chrisland Schools High-Performance Sports Complex, Idimu, Lagos. Chrisland Schools Mainland defeated Effortswill Schools, 1-0, in the third-place match to win Bronze.

In the primary school games, Chrisland Schools defeated Effortswill Schools 5-4 on penalties in the final to claim Gold, while Supreme Education Foundation won the third-place match.

The tournament had the President of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev Samuel Ikpea, Lagos Liaison Officer, National Sports Commission, Mrs Ikana Mbora and former Super Eagles striker Taiwo Oloyede as Special Guests. Members of NFSC were also on ground to entertain spectators.

Commenting on the essence of the competition, Segun Ogunsola, Head of Academics and Coordinator for Sports, Chrisland Schools Limited, said the 2022 edition was in celebration of Chrisland Schools’ 45th Anniversary. Ogunsola explained that the school has always been at the forefront of promoting all-round child development through education and co-curricular activities.

He stated that the tournament aims to discover new football talents for the country, with scouts in attendance to spot top performers. “This edition of the soccer fiesta is a celebration of Chrisland Schools’ 45th Anniversary. The tournament is an annual event aimed at discovering young football talents for the country. The school has always been at the forefront of academic excellence and developing a total child through sports. Co-curricular activities help instil endurance, fair play and teamwork in students. It is also a good tool for behavioural modification and character development.”

“This is an inter-school tournament that brings students together to interact, show their skills, build friendships, and some of them might develop an interest in playing the game professionally. We also have scouts hunting for talents,” Ogunsola said.

Twelve secondary schools and six primary schools across Lagos State, including Chrisland Schools units, participated in the annual invitational tourney.

