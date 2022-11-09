National President WIMIN, Engr. Janet Adeyemi (m) flanked by members of WIMIN, Lagos chapter.

By Chris Onuoha

Women in Mining in Nigeria (WIMIN) held a special get-together in Lagos last weekend. The well attended event, held at Cilantro Restaurant, Ikoyi, was graced by personalities from both private and public services. It is a maiden edition by the group to announce their presence in the Nigeria economic stage. It is also a sequel and closing ceremony to a two-day conference and seminar under the auspice of the Lagos State chapter of WIMIN tagged; Gold and Gemstones Conference and Exhibition 2022” in Lagos.

The association, as the name goes ‘Women in Mining in Nigeria’ is an all women group comprising professional miners, businesswomen, jewelry manufacturers and investors in the solid mineral resources mining sector of the Nigeria economy.

The conference which was held in collaboration with the association’s concept partners; AC&C Priceless Nigeria Limited, APATA Gems and Energy & Mineral Resources Nigeria, also had the support of MINDIVER, BADGER Mining Corporation, Segilola Resources Operating, ETA Zuma Group among others. Meanwhile, it has been observed by economy watchers that the mining sector is a highly rated economic driving force, poised to change the oil and gas narrative in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) status in Nigeria, but grossly ignored. The conference also aims to encourage the participation of more women in the sector through sensitization and awareness to financial institutions, potential investors and government.

The dinner party also featured other events that include, awards to deserving persons who has helped to shape the mining narrative in the country, recognition of indigenous Jewelry manufacturers, fashion parade and appreciation remarks by the association.

Speaking on the side of the dinner jig, the National President, Women in Mining in Nigeria, Hon. Engr. Janet Adeyemi said, “This is a celebration of success story by the Women in Mining sector of the Nigeria economy. We have been able to bring out to the public, an attention for people to know that there’s an organisation and group of people working silently in their closets in the jewelry business in Nigeria.

Engr Janet Adeyemi presenting recognition award to Salim Salam of MINDIVER

“To me, we are celebrating a dream come true. I started this mining project about 20 years ago when nobody knows nothing about mining. Suddenly, mining has become a bliss for everybody. Some believed and some did not, but rather, querying what women are doing in the mining business. Today, when you look at it, people suddenly got excited and showing interest.

“We are setting an agenda for Nigerians to key into what is happening internationally. Women in mining is no longer a job for the less privileged workers seeking to make ends meet. That is what we are celebrating today, recognizing concept partners and people who has contributed towards our success.

According to her, “When you talk about jewelry business, people’s mind shifts to abroad. But through this conference, attendees have discovered that there is a jewelry school here in Lagos. There are also workshops that are actually producing jewelries in Nigeria. We succeeded in bringing up that to the attention of the government and elitists in the country that jewelry is a lucrative business in Nigeria,” said Adeyemi.

She noted that the outcome of the two-day event was commendable and that the association had succeeded in gathering prominent elites who have seen the need to invest in the jewelry business in Nigeria. However, she frowned at the demeaning notion that indigenous women in the gold and gemstone mining in Nigeria are doing it illegally, adding that some of them are registered with operating licenses. She said that some of the challenges confronting these miners are lack of fund to operate as it should be, and that most of them still use rudimentary mining method that requires improvement through assistance from private investors and government as well.

“The question here is if the local miners are able to sustain the business. It was termed an illegal business because most the women who labour effortlessly in the mining field do not have supports from anyone. Even as the mining is done on their own land, it becomes illegal when the mineral resources leasing period expires without renewal. These are the challenges the miners face. But with an extensive briefing by the officials of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, formalization of the industry is the key. This was as they advised for formation of cooperative group to ease the challenges of accessing funds to operate,” Adeyemi said.

She also noted that while government is trying to aid the sector with equipment leasing and other assistance, MIMIN on their own side, conducts training for the women in the area of capacity building, sharing of experiences with them and also notifying them on the activities of the association.

“You should remember that the assumed illegal miners have occupied the space long time ago because government abandoned the mineral resources mining to oil and gas. So, to turn around and start chastising them as illegal is not good. Some of them join the mining sector out of hunger, and it is the responsibility of the government to protect all her citizens.

Also speaking, the chairperson of the Gold and Gemstone Conference and Exhibitions, Barr. Adesua Dan-Princewill commented that the Gold and Gemstone Exhibition is under the Lagos State chapter command but encompasses other States of the federation.

“In this exhibition, we have to collaborate with Plateau, Taraba and Edo States because Lagos do not have the stone in their ground but we serve as the coordinating platform for this. By next year, we would be able to reach other women in other states for this exhibition. We also intend to make it more international with participation from other countries of the world,” Dan-Princewill said.

Championing this cause according to Barr. Adesua who is also the legal adviser to the association, was a tall order as Lagos State do not have such minerals to start with. She noted that the concept was based on a fact-finding mission about the mining sector.

“We did a think-thank and came up with a solution that because Lagos is a hub, we should be able to attract all other women in the mining, beef up and breach the gap in that sector. We formed a concept partnership which is women in mining, a place to find information. The findings were overwhelming. We discovered that we have precious stones such as Sapphire, Rubi and others aside the known Gold in this country. At this point, we decided to engage government to help us with policies that will guide the sector.

“On our own side, the idea is to get the women involved, guide and show them on how to go about it and make money. Women are at the lower end of the poll in the whole of the mining sector. They are about 6.2 percent. We just decided that capacity building of the women in the mining sector is important. It may not rival the oil and gas but it is a critical money-making sector that we are ignoring,” Dan-Princewill added.

She noted that Women in Mining is organizing cooperatives and advocacy drive to aid the project by establishing a programme called, ‘Girls in Mining’ in schools, alongside ‘STEM’ for girls in secondary schools. “We have also established a platform that teaches how to do our jewelry instead of going abroad to learn. Our fashion designers are doing great with our local fabrics which is what we want to replicate in the jewelry sector of the fashion industry,” she added.

Other members of the conference committee who spoke to the press noted that WIMIN conference afforded the opportunity to deliberate over issues to move the association’s objectives forward.

Sinat Ajike Eyitayo, State Treasurer noted that foreigners that mine precious stones in Nigeria take it abroad, polish it and bring it back to sell at exorbitant prices and it is what gave room to form this association according to her.

Margaret Ngozi Ukegbu, member commented that Women in Mining in Nigeria is trying to propagate and put the place of women firmly in the country. She noted that women are the backbone of everything and in every institution, women have rolls to play.

“Having worked in the Civil Service and the office of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs, I have a passion because I want to see where our youths will have a place in mining. We, as mothers would be able to bring them into that particular arena and help prevent irregular migration. Because if you engage them in training to mine gems and precious stones, and show them that we have good things in this country to offer them, they would see no reason to migrate,” Ukegbu said.

Dolapo Okulaja-Kotun, State Financial Secretary also added, “What we have that is buried in the ground is much more than oil and gas. We have potential foreign exchange earners in the ground. Women have taken the mantle to direct that attention from oil. We want to give women a voice and the men to know that we are supporting them. Over the years, women in the mining sector has clamored for voice for better treatment. In pursuing that we have been able to open up a platform for gold and gemstone for women miners. With the gemstone exhibition and seminar that we had, we have opened up that route for success and awareness.

“We appeal to government to create a better structure for gemstone market to have a value. Refinery for such projects is important to help the miners. We need to broaden our horizon and stop being a one commodity nation. The dependent on oil alone is not helping the country when we have so much solid mineral resources that yields greater money than oil. We want government to make positive policies and pursue it with vigor to make these things work,” she noted.

