Holistic women emancipation was brought to the front burner during the just concluded 21st Annual Conference of the Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ as Africa leaders in different sectors shared their views on better approach for women to be empowerment.

The two days programme with the theme, “Firing Forward- The future in focus”, took new dimension as stakeholders reminded women on the need to upskill, train and re-train as well as allaying their fears over challenges in taking responsibility.

Speaking to WO, the new Chairman WIMBIZ BOT, Bisi Adeyemi said, the organization’s plan is to make sure women are empowered, inspired all over the world.

“We have lots of programmes that we have targeted for women particularly in the energy sector.

“The challenge is access to funding, access to sponsorship, WIMBIZ is trying to increase their capital. WIMBIZ is working with different sponsors. For example, All On has sponsored “Women Renewable energy. We measure and monitor those women who were empowered. We help them access both capital and training.

“WIMBIZ is not happy with the number of women in politics. There are not enough women going for politics and we must continue the advocacy to encourage more women.

“We need to support women candidates regardless of their parties in this way, the percentage will increase. We need to keep pushing the theme for this year’s WIMBIZ suggested.

On her new role, she said, “I feel humbled. It was never expected. My team and I will consolidate on all that WIMBIZ has been doing in the past. A lot of things that have been institutionalized are to make sure they continue to be better. We continue to partner with like-minded organizations on this journey.

The past twenty years have been exceptional. The transitional process was seamless. The secretariat is functioning effectively without interference. And it has been a fantastic year for WIMBIZ.

US, Consul General, Will Stevens, called for collective efforts to support women achieve their aims. “We need to work together and find solution to the global problem that we face. We need to think of the African solution to climate change, it is something that we can do together but we need to rely on women leaders to do it.

On working together to combat climate change, he said, “We need to work together in the area of financing, we need to help Nigeria’s transition to clean energy. This should always been on the agenda of COP 27. We need to do it together and it must be a global perspective”, he said.

High Commissioner of Namibia to Nigeria, Humphrey Geiseb, spoke on ‘Leading beyond Bother’, I consider Nigeria as the window of Africa to the world because of the population and economy.

“We have been working hard to ensure Namibia becomes a place where there is no gender inequality, and voice of every woman and girl will be heard and that was what I was sharing with you.

“In Namibia, we are happy that we are promoting the woman’s peace and security agenda because women are critical instrument in the attainment if peace and security in the society. We are also working with Nigeria in that regard and this is very important to all African countries.

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Maureen Tamuno lamented that Nigeria as a country has not achieved the 35 affirmative action.

“We have always wanted to see women participation in governance although, we have made some stride in the past but there is so much that could be done and we need to think about affirmative action for women, people living with disability because they are like minorities represented in offices and politics. Once we have a diverse group, the decision taken will be robust”, she said.

Chim Chalemera, Country Director for UK Department for International Trade, Lagos, “I believe as women, we are unique and it is important that we project that to the world. Women need to do more when it comes to believing in themselves and building a social and business network”, she said.

Chinmanda Adichie, Awarding winning Author, speaking on ‘Audacity of Trying’, urged women to stay focused and be purpose driven. Saying there is so much more that women could do despite the cultural beliefs.

“It is part of the journey. Every woman needs to keep trying until she is able to create her own table and let people see her.

“Writing has always been my passion. Despite rejection and depression, I was focused. I did not allow rejection to dictate my life. There is no one who will like you more than yourself. Do not wait for people to like you.

“We need to make room for self doubt because it is part of the process of making a woman and it is important to try”, she said.

Mahmud Tukur, CEO, Ashgrove Group, regretted that politics has not favoured women as it seems a-no-go area for them but however observed that more women are taking their places in various sectors.

“We need to continue to push for the affirmative action because women always bring different perspective to debate. Sometimes, when too many men are in the room, ego sets in but women calm the temper by bringing different perspective.

“Women bring competence, loyalty and when men are quick to decision making, they look inwards and that is why their involvement on the board of trustees of management is important”, he said.

Mokutima Aijileye, Managing Director, Procter and Gamble Nigeria, harped on gender sensitivity for change.

“Women need to upskill and be ready for the challenges ahead. This is the only way, we will not be pushed to the corner.

Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director, WIMBIZ, speaking on the theme, “Firing Forward-The future in focus”, said, the theme reminded women to be focused all time.

“One of the things women need to do is to stay focused on where they are going, where they are and where they want to be without minding limitations, when you focus on yourself, you keep moving until you get there.

“Women should endeavor to get more knowledge, capacities and surround themselves with the right people”, she added.

On politics, Adegbite urged women to shun voter apathy. “Women should not think that their votes do not count. They should get involved”, she advised.

