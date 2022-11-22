By Steve Oko

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia State, has said that Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and members of Governors will grace the official flag-off of the party’s campaign on Thursday.

PDP Vice Chairman, Abia North and the Acting Publicity Secretary of PDP, Elder Abraham Amah who disclosed this at a press briefing, Tuesday in Umuahia, said that the presence of the G-5 Governors at the event would be in honour and solidarity for Gov Okezie Ikpeazu who is one of them.

Amah who was flanked by former Secretary to State Government, SSG, Elder Ralph Egbu; and the Secretary of the PDP Campaign Council, Chief Stanley Ojigbo, said Abia remained the strong hold of PDP in the South East.

“The Integrity G5 PDP governors namely; His Excellencies Barr. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Dr. Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Mr. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; and the host governor Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu would grace the occasion in person as a mark of respect and solidarity with their brother governor”, he said.

Amah said that the party’s governorship candidate, Professor Uche Ikonne; his running mate, Hon. Okey Igwe; and other PDP candidates for the 2023 elections would be formally unveiled at the event slated for the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The PDP Spokesman who said that his party had done well in the key sectors of the state economy expressed optimism that PDP would retain power in Abia State next year.

His words:”It’s an article of faith for us that they will choose the PDP that rescued them from the shackles of poverty in the past seven years despite the economic decline foisted on them by the APC government at the centre due to its inability to formulate sound economic policies for the growth and prosperity of Nigerians.”

He said that while the ruling PDP Government in Abia was busy rebuilding the state, the All Progressive Congress APC-led Government at the centre was destroying Nigeria for the past seven years.

Amah said that the PDP-led government in Abia had not been harsh to the opposition, claiming that Abia remains the only state with no record of political killings.

On the stand-off between the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Gov. Wike, Amah said Abia PDP supports Atiku’s candidature despite the Governor’s closeness to Wike.

He, however, said that Abia needed to bargain for its own interests in Atiku’s Government, hence the agitations for negotiation.

Amah said Atiku had the capacity to lead Nigeria but also needed to negotiate with Abia on what the state stands to benefit in his eventual Government.

