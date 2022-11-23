By Steve Oko

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia State, has said that Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and members of the G-5 Governors will grace the official flag-off of the party’s campaign on Thursday.

PDP Vice Chairman, Abia North, and the Acting Publicity Secretary of PDP, Elder Abraham Amah who disclosed this at a press briefing, yesterday in Umuahia, said that the presence of the G-5 Governors at the event would be in honour and solidarity with Gov Okezie Ikpeazu who is one of them.

Amah, who was flanked by former Secretary to State Government, SSG, Elder Ralph Egbu; and the Secretary of the PDP Campaign Council, Chief Stanley Ojigbo, said Abia remained the stronghold of PDP in the South East.

“The Integrity G5 PDP governors namely; Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Dr. Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Mr. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; and the host governor Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu would grace the occasion in person as a mark of respect and solidarity with their brother governor”, he said.

Amah said that the party’s governorship candidate, Professor Uche Ikonne; his running mate, Hon. Okey Igwe; and other PDP candidates for the 2023 elections would be formally unveiled at the event slated for the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The PDP Spokesman who said that his party had done well in the key sectors of the state economy expressed optimism that PDP would retain power in Abia State next year.

His words: “It’s an article of faith for us that they will choose the PDP that rescued them from the shackles of poverty in the past seven years despite the economic decline foisted on them by the APC government at the centre due to its inability to formulate sound economic policies for the growth and prosperity of Nigerians.”

