…You’ve done well, but I can’t celebrate you as Buhari did – Oshiomhole

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has apologised to former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole for running him down in support of Governor Godwin Obaseki in their bitter political faceoff during last Edo state governorship election.

Wike tendered the apology Wednesday when Oshiomhole, as his guest of honour, inaugurated Rumuepirikom Flyover, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, the 8th of such projects so far delivered in Port Harcourt metropolis by Rivers State Government under the urban renewal drive of the Wike’s administration.

Wike told his visitor, “You know I came to Edo State to make sure your candidate didn’t win election. I was virtually in charge, everyday coming out on television to take you on, and I said you will not win, and you didn’t win.

“Well that assignment has been done, we now know who is who. I want to tell my people, I sincerely apologise to you and you know, each time you (we) learn.”

Wike maintained that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G-5 governors will only be disposed to reconciliation based on equity, fairness and justice over the agitation to have party national chairman, Sen Iyorcha Ayu, step down, pitting him (Wike) and allies against Atiku Abunakar, PDP residential candidate.

Oshiomhole, former Edo state governor, while unveiling the flyover told his chief host, “I think, Rivers people should be proud because our people often say prophets are not appreciated at home. Governor Wike has truly transformed this city.

“Sir, truth is I have not heard anyone who is able to say with some measure of confidence that Governor Wike, his own na just talk. You talk, you walk the talk.

“In politics, I can’t come to this place when we want the votes and begin to celebrate you. If I celebrate you like our President Buhari has celebrated you now, and you’re using the certificate to make the most potent campaign against my own party what can we say?

“Facts are very stubborn. So, I agree that even your worse critics will admit that governor Wike has made a difference. You made a difference not only in projects but even your statement this afternoon. I join you in saying, because I had course to say that in Benin when I was governor of Edo that how can a country be governed by people who cannot be trusted.

“When politicians make statements, make promises or even make agreements or even enact laws and the laws are not to be obeyed by themselves but to be obeyed by others and when they default in their promise or standing, they say that is politics for you.”

