The candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP for Delta North senatorial district (Anioma), Ned Nwoko has said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state should be kicked out of the party.

Nwoko made this remark on Monday at the Asaba airport while returning from Abuja.

According to him, Wike has constituted nuisance to the PDP.

He added that Rivers state governor has done a lot of damage to the party and should be shown the way out.

He said, “Wike is a nuisance, quote me anywhere. If I were [in] the leadership of the party, I would have acted differently. I would have done things differently. He has done a lot of damage to the PDP and I don’t know what they are waiting for to show him the way out.”

Recall that Wike and the G-5 Governors have been leading the call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to pave the way for the emergence of a Southern Chairman in line with the zoning arrangement of the party.

The governors have also boycotted the campaign rallies of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

But, on Sunday evening, Governor Ortom at the Makurdi Airport, received Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state for commissioning of projects in the state.

It was the first time the five influential governors were meeting as a group in Benue State.

It was gathered that aside commissioning of projects, the five governors would also hold scheduled routine meetings to fine tune their strategies ahead of the 2023 elections.

The five governors held a meeting at the recently commissioned Ape Aku Lodge ahead of the State Banquet put together by the Benue state government.

