The governors in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor Nyesom Wike-led G-5 Governors have stormed Makurdi, the Benue state capital, ahead of Monday’s commissioning of some projects executed by Governor Samuel Ortom and to flag off the 2023 election campaigns in the state.

The governors, who were Sunday evening received by Governor Ortom at the Makurdi Airport, included Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

The five influential governors are leading the call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP to pave the way for the emergence of a Southern Chairman in line with the zoning arrangement of the party.

Meanwhile, they are meeting as a group for the first time in Benue State.

It was gathered that aside commissioning of projects, the five governors would also hold scheduled routine meetings to fine tune their strategies ahead of the 2023 elections.

At the time of this report the five governors were already in a meeting at the recently commissioned Ape Aku Lodge ahead of the State Banquet put together by the Benue state government for the august visitors.

