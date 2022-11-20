*Says G5 Governors won’t lose election in 2023

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, repeated his allegation that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu,diverted N1.1billion party funds, daring Ayu to sue him over the allegation.

Wike spoke during the Rivers PDP 2023 election campaign flag-off held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State where he also declared he would exit office a fulfilled leader.

The governor said, “I have challenged Ayu. You cannot lead me to campaign. I will not. Rivers will not. Whether they like it or not, Ayu cannot lead us to campaign”.

He alleged: “You (Ayu) are building a university in Benue State, but you have not stayed one year in office. I said you took N1billion, I told you, you took N100million, I told you, you took the money that we realised from the primary. Ayu, sue me.”

To the G-5 governors and supporters over the PDP crisis, he said, “My dear brothers of the Integrity Group, you’ve done well. They have tried to break us, they couldn’t break us and they will never break us.

“Here in Rivers, I will say it and let the heavens hear me. Let the earth hear me today. I will not support anybody who says that no other person from other ethnic groups can be President. I will not do it.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us whether you’re Hausa, Fulani; whether you’re Yoruba, whether you’re Igbo, or you’re Ikwerre, whether you’re Urhobo, whether you’re Itsekiri, you’re Ijaw, or from anywhere, you are entitled to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“So, when you go on national television and tell anybody, don’t vote for the Yoruba, don’t vote for the Igbo, you didn’t even mention where I come from, which means, nobody identifies with me. Which means, I come from nowhere. But God knows that I come from some where.

“Not one of the PDP Integrity Governors will lose governorship seats of their states. No amount of gang-up will make us to lose Abia, Enugu, Benue and Oyo states and who is that that will come and win Rivers State?

“I am going with my shoulders high and going happily because I have never said I will do something and I did not do it. We have a lot of armed robbers and kidnappers coming to be governor. Please, open your eyes.”

