The founder of Atiku 100 percent, Mr. Tanimu Kazeem has said the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar win victoriously in Rivers, Cross Rivers, and Benue States.

Kazeem disclosed this in an interviews with pressmen during his condolence visit to the former senate president David Mark over the loss of his first son.

According to Kazeem, despite the dissatisfaction of the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike, Atiku will win in Rivers, Cross Rivers, and Benue States based on his competency and popularity.

“The 2023 presidential election is around the corner and I can assure you that the PDP presidential candidate Atiku will win victoriously in Rivers, Cross Rivers, and Benue States despite the issues they are having currently.

“I also do know that at the moment, there are talks ongoing and at the end of the day, those governors will work for the PDP at the National level.

“Wike can’t dictate for the people of cross rivers because we have the likes of former Cross River State Governor Sen Liyel Imoke who command the respect and love of the people, unlike Wike.

“Wike can only influence the Benue governor and not the people of Benue because the leaders of the political class in Benue the likes of Sen Gabriel Suswam a former governor, Senator David Mark who was the senate president, Senator Abba Moro, and Sen Iyorchia Ayu PDP National Chairman are full with Atiku and they have the support of the people of Benue with them.

“In Rivers State, we have the likes of the former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, Justice Agumagu Peter, and Senator Barry Mpigi who are strong supporters of Atiku that commands the People’s support in rivers state, unlike Wike.

“Atiku has millions of supporters in Rivers State that have a natural love for him based on his antecedents.

“Wike being a governor in Rivers State doesn’t determine the fate of Atiku in rivers, Cross Rivers, and Benue states.

“Though he has followers there are millions of people in those states that he can’t dictate who to support.

“2023 election is not about any governor but is about what the masses stand for and with the competency of Atiku and the feedback from rivers state, it’s clear enough that Atiku will win in Rivers.

“Wike needs to stop acting like a talking drum and support the Atiku presidential ambition.

“What matters at the moment now is how Atiku can defeat other political parties and not party issues,” he said.

