….Says interest of PDP’s G-5 Govs is progress of Nigeria

By Davies Iheamnachor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has apologised to the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, over his comments and attacks on him (Oshiomhole) in the past.

Wike also revealed that the interest of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, G-5 Governors is simply to ensure that the country tows the path of progress, restating that the protesting governors would only be open to reconciliation based on equity, fairness and justice.

The governor spoke, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, at the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom Flyover, the 8th so far constructed and completed by his administration, performed by Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State.

Wike used the opportunity of the commissioning to offer public apology to Oshiomhole over some political comments made against him and the governorship candidate that he supported in the last Edo State gubernatorial election.

He said: “You know I came to Edo State to make sure your candidate didn’t win election. I was virtually in charge, everyday coming out on television to take you on, and I said you will not win, and you didn’t win.

“Well, that assignment has been done, we now know who is who. I want to tell my people, I sincerely apologise to you.”

On the lingering crisis in PDP, Wike said prior to the crisis rocking the PDP, some members of the party were singing praises of him and of the G-5 governors, regretting that the same people have turned around to call them names.

Wike said: “I’m sure, those of them in my party, before, they cannot say anything without mentioning Wike. But now, because I said let the right thing be done, let agreement be agreement and because I have said that, I have now become an enemy. These were people who were praising me morning, night, any day.”

