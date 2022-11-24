By Ose Umukoro

IT is now obvious that some politicians in Nigeria prefer the gutter of infamy to the hallway of integrity and honour. If not, how do you place the blatant lies and obvious misrepresentations by the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, former APC chairman; Adams Oshiomhole, and the deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege? The trio and their army of recruits went overboard with their spin of falsehood over the status of the 13 percent derivation arrears.

Wike, the emperor of Rivers State, whom his constituents have accused of running the state like his fiefdom, set the ball rolling when he declared that all the money he’s using to build flyovers was from the accumulated 13 percent derivation, which the previous governments refused to pay but was paid by the Muhammadu Buhari government.

This is sheer fallacy. Sadly, some Nigerians have bought into this cheap lie, meant primarily for the self-glorification of Wike and to discredit the previous PDP governments as well as the governments of the oil-bearing Niger Delta states.

For the sake of decency and the sanctity of facts, it is imperative to present the true picture. Records at the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, show that the Federal Government has not paid 23 years’ worth of derivation fund arrears. What was paid to affected states was only ten months’ worth of installments in accordance with the order of the court, which ruled that the arrears be liquidated “in sixty equal monthly installments” and disbursed to states quarterly, starting in February 2022, the first quarter being February to April 2022.

This means that only 10 months out of the 60 monthly installments have been paid, with the remaining 50 months yet to be paid.

The story of the 13 percent derivation has a history. In 2021, some states approached the court to press for the payment of outstanding deductions on the derivation fund, which the Federal Government was reluctant to pay. In June last year, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the Federal Government to pay $951 million to the Bayelsa State government as arrears of the 13 percent derivation sum due to the state.

Within that period, another court ordered the Federal Government to pay over $3.3 billion to the Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, as their share of revenue from crude oil sales. The court cases were sparked by the $62 billion that the federal government had recovered from some oil companies but had yet to distribute to the states. Justice Taiwo Taiwo ordered that $1.114 billion be paid to Rivers State, while $2.258 billion be paid to Akwa Ibom State, being their claims from the $62 billion recovered from oil companies.

The court further awarded post-judgment interest of 10 percent in favour of the plaintiffs until the final liquidation of the debt. Plaintiffs in the suit were the attorneys general of Rivers and Akwa Ibom states. Also, in November last year, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Federal Government to pay the sum of $1.638 billion to Delta State, which is the 13 percent derivation sum due as arrears to the state. Justice Donatus Okorowo, while delivering the judgment, held that Delta, like other oil-bearing states, as part of the Federation, deserves its share of the oil revenue.

In all these cases, the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, was the sole defendant, meaning that the President Buhari government was unwilling to pay the arrears.

The truth is, the Buhari government is too broke to even attempt paying the arrears in one fell swoop. No governor in the Niger Delta has received the entire arrears. Wike should explain to the world how he was able to receive his state’s arrears, which were premised on a court judgment from last year, as he claimed. Did the Federal Government single out Rivers State for a special favour?

As a lawyer, Wike should know that the court order said payment should be made “in sixty equal monthly installments,” meaning over a period of five years.“ Both Akwa Ibom and Delta have said they started receiving the arrears this year after the judgement last year. It, therefore, amounts to mischief for anyone to insinuate that all the arrears have been paid.

As it now stands, only 10 months out of the 60 monthly instalments have been paid, with the remaining 50 months yet to be paid. So, how did Wike, Oshiomhole and Omo-Agege invent their spurious figures? Governor Wike was obviously playing to the gallery, as usual, when he asked other Niger Delta state governors to explain what they did with their money.

He has ipso facto constituted himself as an ombudsman, a foreman supervising other states. By commissioning flyovers and streaming the event live on at least four TV stations, he thinks of himself as a superstar governor. This is the hallmark of an egoistic, power drunk leader intent only on self-glorification.

Somebody should tell the governor that the flyovers he celebrates on TV are being built, some even better, by the governors of Delta and Akwa Ibom without attracting undue attention to themselves. He should know that in terms of the Human Development Index, especially in education and healthcare, he does not come close to the Delta and Akwa Ibom governors. The well-structured small and medium enterprise scheme in Delta is second to none in the country. Aside from winning both local and international awards, it has empowered the youth of Delta State such that yesterday’s job-seekers have become today’s wealth creators.

But it’s obvious why the Rivers State governor is tearing himself up. He is a sour loser. Since he lost the presidential ticket of the PDP, deservedly, and the vice-presidential slot, more for his intemperate character than anything else, he has gone wild like a sheep in a salt market; eating every salt in sight without knowing when to stop. How could any governor have received all the arrears when the judgment was only delivered last year with a caveat for the arrears to be paid over 60 months?

By giving glory to Buhari, the governor further exposed his mischief. The judiciary, not Buhari, deserves the glory because the judgement was delivered against opposition from the Buhari Federal Government. In all of this, the biggest loser is Omo-Agege, the APC governorship candidate in Delta.

Omo-Agege is telling Nigerians, particularly Deltans, that the snatching of a mace incident linked to him in 2018 is nothing compared to the massive damage he intends to do to democracy in 2023 by spinning lies and dishing out blatant lies. Little wonder Deltans have roundly rejected him before ever the first ballot is cast.

Umukoro, a social commentator, wrote from Warri

